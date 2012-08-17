Zenit St Petersburg Bid for Man United Winger Nani

Russian side target Old Trafford star.

Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg have made a bid for Manchester United winger Nani, according to reports in Russia.

News agency R-Sport say a source close to the Russian Premier League club has confirmed their interest in signing the 25-year-old Portugal international.

SOURCE: ITV Football

One would wonder if Nani would be tempted by the chance of a new challenge given there is a chance that the Portuguese international may find it harder to secure regular first team football this season.

Nani will face competitions from Ashley Young, Luis Antonio Valencia and Shinji Kagawa as well as from youngster Danny Welbeck who may be used in a wide attacking role following the arrival of Robin Van Persie.

The former Sporting Lisbon man successful emerged from the shadow of fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo and was a driving force during Man United’s 2010/11 title winning campaign. However last term Nani was unable to produce as consistent a series of performances as in the previous season and this could well have led to Ferguson’s decision to sign Japanese international Shinji Kagawa.

Nani has made a total of 153 starts for Man United since his move to the club five years ago.

Zenit may opt to move for Nani over the chance to bring in Andrei Arshavin on a permanent basis after the Arsenal man spent half of last term on loan at the St Petersburg club.

