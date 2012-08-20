Michael Owen Takes To Twitter To Dismiss Reports He Is Set To Sign For Everton

Owen dismisses Toffees speculation as ‘rumours’.Free-agent Michael Owen has dismissed speculation that he is set to sign for Everton.

The former England forward is without a club after being released by Manchester United in June and has been linked with a move to Stoke City and Goodison Park.

Owen has insisted he still has what it takes to play in the Premier League and has reportedly rejected a lucrative move to the Middle-East.

Reports on Monday suggested that Everton were closing in on the former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker but Owen has taken to social networking site twitter to dismiss the speculation.

When asked if he was joining David Moyes’ side, the striker replied “Just rumours” and asked when he was going to announce where he’d be playing next season, Owen tweeted “When I know myself!”.

Stoke boss Tony Pulis has made it clear that he wants Owen at the Brittania Stadium but the player reportedly rejected a one-year pay-as-you-play contract from the Potters and is holding out for a longer, more lucrative deal.

Owen has consistently scored goals during his eventful career but has been plagued bu injury-problems and managed just 31 league appearances in three years at Old Trafford.

