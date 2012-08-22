Internacional Deny Talks With Tottenham Over Olympic Star Leandro Damiao

Brazilians say striker is not talking to Londoners.

Internacional président Giovanni Luigi has insisted that Leandro Damiao is not in talks with Tottenham and says it would take an ‘extraordinary offer’ for the club to sell the coveted forward.

Spurs have been tracking Damiao for the past two seasons, while Premier League Champions Manchester City have also expressed an interest.

The 23-year-old caught the eye at this summer’s Olympics, finishing top scorer with six goals as Brazil claimed the silver medal.

Despite finally landing Emmanuel Adebayor on Tuesday, Spurs are in the market for a striker and reports in Brazil have suggested the Londoners are in advanced discussions with Inter over Damiao.

But Luigi, who said earlier in the month that it would take £47m to buy Damiao, has dismissed the claims, reiterating that Spurs would have to spend big to land the striker.

“There isn’t any Tottenham representative here, and nothing is scheduled,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The ones that have been coming here are agents. Leandro Damiao was top scorer in the Olympics. I have nothing scheduled with Tottenham.

“Internacional want to keep Leandro Damiao. He’ll leave only if there is an extraordinary offer.”

