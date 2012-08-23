Arsenal & Tottenham Eyeing Spanish Striker

A host of Premier League sides, including Tottenham and Arsenal, are chasing Roma striker Bojan Krkic, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Krkic, who became the second youngest player to score in Champions League history when he netted for Barcelona against Schalke in 2008, left his boyhood club for Roma last summer, but endured a disappointing debut campaign in Italy, managing just seven goals in 33 outings as the capital club finished 7th in Serie A.

However, the 21-year-old is still regarded as one of the most promising young forwards in Europe, and reports in Spains suggest he is on the radar of Tottenham, Arsenal, AC Milan, Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

Despite completing the permanent signing of Emmanuel Adebayor, Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas is thought to be on the lookout for one more forward before the close of the transfer window.

And Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could re-enter the transfer market to find a replacement for Robin Van Persie, even though he has already added Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud to his squad.

SOURCE: talkSPORT

Do north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal share a scouting team? Or is it possible that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is so good at identifying targets that Spurs have decided to scrap their transfer policy and copy his?

The duo have both been strongly linked with Lyon ‘keeper Hugo Lloris, Real Madrid’s Nuri Sahin, Yann M’Vila of Rennes, Fernando Llorente and now Bojan Krkic.

Since breaking through at Barcelona, Bojan has been regarded one-to-watch and, while he is yet to hit the dizzying heights of some of his fellow La Mesia graduates, he is showing signs of developing into a real talent.

That said, it is unlikely that he would interest either Spurs or Arsenal. Tottenham are seeking a striker who can lead the line alone, most likely supported by some attacking wingers and an advanced midfielder.

Bojan, however, is much like many other Barca trainees in that he likes to drift wide and come deep to collect the ball, and with a slight build and lack of ariel presence, the Spaniard is wholly unsuited to the lone-striker role.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need goals. Robin van Persie’s departure has left Niklas Bendtner as the club’s current top scorer – a depressing position to be in, given Wenger is desperate to get rid of the Dane – but Bojan deos not have a history of being prolific in front of goal.

This transfer seems so unlikely that perhaps Wenger is selling Spurs a dummy?

