Arsenal Consider Suprise Move to Sign Chelsea Winger Florent Malouda

Emirates Stadium side plot Stamford Bridge raid.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a late move to sign Chelsea attacker Florent Malouda as Arsene Wenger considers ways to add strength in depth to his Gunners squad before the transfer window closes next week.

The Arsenal manager has been linked with interest in the French international on many occasions and sees the veteran winger as a player who can offer experience on the flanks and the 32 year old may well be tempted by a chance to move to join a number of international team-mates at the North London club.

Florent Malouda is in his sixth season at Stamford Bridge but is set to be something of a bit-part player at the West London club and though he would only be offered a one year contract, as it standard practice when Arsene Wenger is bringing in players over 30 years of age, the French Guiana born flair player may feel it a good opportunity to consider.

Wenger may feel that a senior presence could help to pass on their ‘know-how’ to youngsters like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Malouda would be joining national team-mates Laurent Koscielny, Bacary Sagna, Alou Diarra, Olivier Giroud and Sebastien Squillaci.

Malouda still has a lot to offer and having failed to bring in Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin on loan Wenger may feel the need to bring in extra creative attacking options and has had dealings with Chelsea in recent seasons.

Wenger brought in a 29 year old William Gallas from Chelsea as part of the deal that saw Ashley Cole join the Blues and last term the Arsenal boss brought in Yossi Benayoun in on a relatively successful season long loan spell.

Last term Malouda made just 11 Premier League starts and his chances of being a regular part of Roberto Di Matteo’s first team plans will be further hit by the arrivals of youngsters Eden Hazard, Marko Marin and Oscar.

Florent Malouda has been linked with interest from both Ligue 1 sides as well as from Brazil but he may prefer to remain in the Premier League if possible.

The adaptable attacker, who can play in an advanced central midfield role or more commonly on the flank, is by no means ‘past it’ and was a prominent member of France’s Euro 2012 campaign, playing in three of their four games in the tournament including starting the quarter-final against Spain.

Though Wenger is clearly more renowned for bringing in youthful additions he is not averse to strengthening his squad with the signing of elder statesman on short-term deals and may well feel that chance to land Malouda on what would surely be a nominal fee is a move well worth making.

