Juventus Hijack Fiorentina’s Bid For Dimitar Berbatov, As Manchester United Striker Fails To Show Up For Medical

Old Lady want Berba.

Juventus have made a last-ditch bid to hijack Dimitar Berbatov’s move from Manchester United to Fioretina, according to talkSPORT.

Berbatov was reportedly due in Florence on Wednesday to finalise terms and complete a medical ahead of a £4m switch.

But the 31-year-old never turned up, amid reports that his head had been turned by Serie A Champions Juventus, who have made a dramatic late bid to sign the former Tottenham forward.

The Old Lady have been searching for a new big-name striker all summer and have failed in attempts to land Arsenal’s Robin van Persie – now with Berbatov at Man United -, Luis Suarez and Edin Dzeko.

It is believed that the Turin club believe Berbatov could be the answer to their attacking problems and are prepared to offer a much higher salary than Italian rivals Fiorentina in order to get their man.

Berbatov cost United £30m in 2008 and finished the 2010/11 season as the Premier League’s top scorer. But the classy striker lost his place to Danny Welbeck and the arrivals of van Persie and Shinji Kagawa mean he is now fifth-choice striker at Old Trafford.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star admitted earlier this month it would be ‘better for everyone’ if he left the club.

Compare ticket prices for all the big games in the Spanish league with tixdaq. Buy Real Mardid tickets, Barcelonatickets, Valencia tickets and Atletico Madrid tickets and many more with the leading ticket comparison site.