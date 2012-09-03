Ashley Cole Ruled Out Of England’s World Cup Qualifier Vs Moldova: 99th Cap Will Have To Wait

Chelsea defender joins Rooney and Carroll on treatment table.

Ashley Cole has pulled out of the England squad for Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Moldova with an ankle injury.

Cole initially joined up with Roy Hodgson’s squad on Monday, but the 31-year-old left-back swiftly returned to his club after it was deemed he would not be fit in time for the match in Moldova.

The injury has been described as “minor”, according to the BBC, and Cole will be assessed on Sunday ahead of the second qualifier against the Ukraine on Tuesday, 11 September.

Cole, whose last appearance for England saw him miss a penalty in their Quarter Final defeat to Italy, looked set to reach 100 caps for his country in the upcoming games.

Instead, he joins Wayne Rooney, who sustained a gashed leg in last weekend’s game for Manchester United against Fulham, and Andy Carroll, who limped off with a hamstring injury midway through the second half of West Ham’s game against Fulham on Saturday, on the injury list.

The 23-year-old striker, who recently joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Liverpool, and impressed during his Hammers debut in Saturday’s 3-0 victory, could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, according to West Ham boss Sam Allardyce.

