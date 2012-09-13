Arsene Wenger Says He Will Consider His Future If Arsenal ‘Don’t Do Well’

Wenger says he is in no hurry to open contract talks.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he will only sign a new contract at the club if he is a success in the next two seasons.

Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis said on Thursday morning that Wenger would be offered an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2014.

But the Frenchman insisted that he is in rush to commit his future to the club and will wait to see if he can continue to ‘do well’ for Arsenal.

“I’ve shown my commitment to this club but at the moment I’m not in the mood to think about the long-term future,” the 62-year-old is quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I will assess my own performances and then make a decision.”

The Frenchman continued: “I am an Arsenal man. I think I have always shown that. I have to consider if I do well or not.

“If I don’t do well, I have to consider my future. At the moment we are not there.

“I have to consider that at my age, you always have to assess if you have the fitness, the desire, the commitment that this job demands.

“Then of course you have to make your decisions. I hope I will be lucid enough and intelligent enough to assess my performance well.

“Two years is a long time in my job. I just want to do well for the club as long as I can and accept all the rest.”

Despite Wenger’s noncommittal attiude, Gazidis is desperate to hang on to the Frenchamn, despite seven trophyless years in north London, in which several key players have departed.

“It’s not a sense of sentimentalism, not a reward for our services, it’s a belief that we have an incredible manager who loves this club and is the best man to lead us forward,” he said.

