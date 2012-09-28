Zenit New Boy Hulk Sent Home-Made Bomb

Crazy.

A fake home-made bomb, hidden in a bag, has been found at Zenit St Petersburg’s training ground along with a picture of striker Hulk, Russian media reported on Friday.

While checking the device, police found the picture of the new signing with the accompanying words: “Hulk out!”.

Reports have said several senior Zenit players are unhappy after the wealthy club splashed out more than $100 million on Brazil forward Hulk and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel just before the transfer deadline this month.

“We’re not denying this story but won’t comment either,” a club spokesman said.

SOURCE: Reuters

Life is proving a little tricky for Brazilian international Hulk. Firstly his team-mates are not to happy about the fact the former FC Porto man, and fellow new-boy Axel Witsel, are being offered a salary far in excess of the other members of the Zenit squad and then St Petersburg branch of the Communists of Russia party raised concerns over the matter.

Now things have reached a new low. One would imagine that Hulk may be re-considering his desire to ply his trade with the Russian Premier League side so one can expect much speculation about a possible swift Zenit exit.

Zenit have not started the current campaign all that well with the reigning domestic champions sitting in fifth spot in the table after nine matches.

