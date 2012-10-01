(Image) Stoke City Matchday Programme Refuses To Accept Loss To Chelsea, Pretends It Was A Draw Instead

Potters secure late equaliser against Chelsea…apparently.

Check-In Liverpool v Stoke City

A week ago, you should remember Ashley Cole popping up with an 86th minute winner for Chelsea against Stoke at Stamford Bridge.

It was a tad harsh on the visitors, who had fought hard, but on the balance of play, few could deny that the Premier League pace-setters hadn’t deserved the three points. Except, that is, the publishers of Stoke’s matchday programme who appear convinced that the Potters managed a late equaliser! If only collecting points was that easy.

Spotted by the Mirror.

