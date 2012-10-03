Tottenham Target Joao Moutinho Says He Is Staying At Porto

Mouts rules out Spurs switch.

Portugal playmaker Joao Moutinho has ruled out a January switch to Tottenham Hotspur by insisting he is staying at Porto.

Spurs had a £22m bid accepted for Moutinho on transfer deadline day but the clubs failed to complete the transfer before the 11pm cut-off.

The North Londoners were rumoured to be keen to make a fresh bid for the 25-year-old in January, with head-coach Andre Villas-Boas a big fan of the star, who he managed at Porto.

But Moutinho, who has also been linked with a switch to Barcelona and Zenit St Petersburg, says he is happy at Estádio do Dragão and looking to the future.

“I’ve made the decision to stay with Porto,” Moutinho is quoted as saying by FootballFanCast.

“We believe in the value and quality we have here.”

“I’m happy and what I want most is to win against PSG,” he added.

