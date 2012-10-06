Inter Milan Playmaker Wesley Sneijder Tells Agent to Arrange Man United Move

Dutch midfielder wants Old Trafford switch.

German source 4-4-2.com reports that Inter Milan playmaker Wesley Sneijder has ordered his agent to push for a move to Old Trafford.

Ferguson has been looking to add more creativity and a goal threat to his midfield for some time and had set his sights on young Brazilian Lucas Moura over the summer, before PSG outbid Man United, but the Scot may look to finally land long term target Sneijder in January.

The Man United boss will look to take advantage of the lean spell Inter Milan have found themselves in, the Nerazzurri finishing last term in sixth spot and in the process missing out on a Champions League berth.

Wesley Sneijder was signed by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2009 and in his first season at the club he helped the Italian giants to a treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League successes but life at Inter Milan has somewhat nosedived since the ‘Special One’ left for Real Madrid.

In 2010/11 arch rivals AC Milan wrestled the title from Inter, and last term they finished some 26 points off the pace as unbeaten Juventus clinched the scudetto.

Inter Milan currently sit in third spot having recovered from a poor start to the campaign.

