(Video) Ugly Scenes Mar England Under-21s 1-0 Victory in Serbia

England players and staff reportedly racially abused.

Sunderland’s Connor Wickham scored a breakaway goal with the last kick off the game to ensure that England qualified for the under-21 European Championships in 2013, with a 2-0 aggregate play-off win over Serbia.

But the final whistle was marred by ugly scenes as England staff and players were attacked by their opponents and raciallly abused by the home fans.

Tottenham defender Danny Rose, on loan at Sunderland, was sent-off after the final whistle for kicking the ball into the crowd and the left-back was visibly distressed after monkey chants were reportedly directed at him during the game.



