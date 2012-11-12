Chelsea Set to Offload Five as Blues Look to Continue Squad Make-Over

Stamford Bridge side set for clear-out.

Having spent upwards of £80m on new players over the summer Roman Abramovich is seemingly keen to consider the sales of Chelsea first team playing staff in January to help fund further advances in the transfer market.

The emphasis of Blues spending has certainly been with a view to youth and as such there are a few of the old Chelsea guard who’s futures at the West London club are a little uncertain as well as a few young talents who are not too sure where they stand in Roberto Di Matteo’s plans.

This has led to much speculation about five Chelsea players who may well be on their way to the Stamford Bridge exit in January.

Marko Marin

Chelsea winger Marko Marin could be set for a return to former club Borussia Monchengladbach in January.

Marin joined the Blues in a £7million move from Werder Bremenin the summer but has yet to see Premier League action this season.

The 23-year-old may look to move in order to kickstart his international career with Germany and Gladbach coach Lucien Favre could be willing to offer Marin a route out of Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

One wouldn’t blame Marko Marin for looking to leave Stamford Bridge. His £7m move to the West London club has seemed fairly pointless and the young German international must be wondering why he bothered joining a club that appears to have little or no interest in using his services.

The 23 year old winger hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football for Chelsea and has been an unused sub for the past four fixtures and Roberto Di Matteo may well look to offload the pint sized performer as he doesn’t appear to be surplus to requirements.

Chelsea agreed a deal to sign the Werder Bremen man in April and then went on to buy the likes of Eden Hazard, Oscar and Victor Moses and Marin must now be looking to leave the club as soon as possible.

Marin played for Borussia Monchegladbach from 2005 to 2009.