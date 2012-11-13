Liverpool Draw Up Realistic £39m Six Player January Wish-List

Anfield side make plans for significant January additions.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has reportedly stressed the importance of bringing in new additions in January to improve an Anfield squad that is somewhat lacking in both quality and strength in depth as talkSPORT believes that the former Swansea City manager has his eyes on six potential additions.

Darren Bent

Liverpool are apparently keen on Aston Villa striker Darren Bent, who’s Villa Park future is in further doubt after the England man was left on the bench for in recent matches as Paul Lambert shows faith in new signing Christian Benteke

Liverpool have seen their striking options reduced to just one, Luis Suarez, following the broken foot sustained by Italian forward Fabio Borini. Therefore it is imperative that the Merseyside club looks to strengthen their attack in January or face the very real prospect of yet another lean season for the Anfield side.

Bent has been a consistent Premier League marksman for a number of years now, scoring regularly for Charlton Athletic, Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa and the 28 year old forward may well be tempted by the chance of a move to Liverpool, especially given the poor season the Villa Park side had last term and their shaky start to the current campaign.