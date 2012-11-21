Rafa Benitez Expected To Take Over as Chelsea Manager

Spaniard set for Stamford Bridge?

RAFAEL BENITEZ is odds-on favourite to be crowned the new Chelsea manager, following Roberto Di Matteo’s sensational sacking.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich has shown typically little patience following the club’s heavy Champions League defeat to Juventus last night.

Coupled with Chelsea’s poor Premier League form, the billionaire Russian has controversially decided to show Di Matteo the door.

And bookies expect former Liverpool boss Benitez to soon be in charge at Stamford Bridge, with Bet Victor pricing him at 4/6 on.

SOURCE: Daily Star

Is the idea of Rafa Benitez taking over from Roberto Di Matteo really going to please Chelsea fans? The Spaniard is something of a divisive figure at Stamford Bridge due to the long running rivalry between Liverpool and the West London club which was at an all time high during his spell in charge of the Anfield side.

The 52 year old Madrid born boss has a fairly strong managerial record which has included a three year spell at Valencia that included two La Liga title successes, something that would be unthinkable now, and of course the 2005 Champions League triumph that will live long in the memories of all Liverpool supporters.

However a not so glorious seven month stint at Inter Milan has somewhat muddied his record but he may well still be a decent fit for Chelsea but may not be a name Blues fans will be instantly attracted to.

