Former World Cup Winner Urges Kaka To Leave Real Madrid and Return to Sao Paulo

Brazilian legend says playmaker should return home.

Former Brazil star Rivelino believes Real Madrid midfielder Kaka needs to leave the Santiago Bernabeu so he can play first-team football.

Kaka has struggled to cement his place in the starting 11 of Jose Mourinho’s side having made only five appearances in La Liga this season.

And the 66-year-old, who won the World Cup in 1970, suggested the Real playmaker would be better off returning to his first club Sao Paulo if he were to leave the La Liga giants.

“He wants to play, but he is having problems getting Mourinho to use him. Kaka could go to a smaller team where he could play more games,” Rivelino told Marca.

“If he leaves he should return to Sao Paulo. After all, it is his home. It would be great if Real Madrid let him leave to get games but we might have to accept that it will not happen.”

SOURCE: Soccerway

While a number of Brazilian superstars – including Ronaldinho, Robinho, Adriano and Luis Fabiano – have chosen to return home of late, there is a compelling argument that the Brasileirao remains an inferior league and it would be a shame for Europe to lose a player of Kaka’s ability, particularly when he still has so much to offer.

The 30-year-old has not had a happy three years at Real Madrid since his £52m move from AC Milan but Kaka could finally leave the Bernebeu in January. Jose Mourinho is happy to sell the talented midfielder but president Fiorentino Perez is determined to extract at least £20m from interested clubs.

A return to the San Siro remains at attractive option for the player but the Italians favour a loan deal and are unwilling (or unable) to stump-up the cash.

Kaka has never appeared particularly attracted to England but there is plenty of money in the Premier League and the midfielder would surely be interested in a move to either Chelsea or Man City.

If Roman Abramovich wants another trophy signing in January to rejuvenate Chelsea’s season then Kaka could be that man but it would seem a strange move when the Blues already boast Kaka’s heir apparent for Brazil, Oscar.

City could certainly use another player capable of opening doors, particularly for David Silva’s off-days, but Kaka does not feel like a Roberto Mancini signing.

Whatever happens, one thing is without question. The 2007 Ballon d’Or winner still has plenty to offer.

