Arsenal Line Up £12m Spanish International Striker Signing

Emirates Stadium side keen to strengthen weak attack.

Arsene Wenger has lavished praise on Swansea’s Spanish duo Michu and Pablo Hernandez – while also hinting he may tap into the La Liga market for bargains this winter.

The Frenchman is said to be keen on Atletico Madrid’s Adrian Lopez and could make a move when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Wenger is keen to take advantage of La Liga clubs’ cash woes once more – he already signed Malaga’s Santi Cazorla at a knockdown £12m this summer – and has claimed he is in the market for up to three players when the window opens.

SOURCE: talkSPORT

Former Deportivo La Coruna man Adrian Lopez had a very solid first season at the Vicente Calderon last term, netting 19 goals in all competitions and providing strike-partner Radamel Falcao very able support as Atletico Madrid secured a Europa League title.

Things have not gone quite as according to plan this season. Lopez has fallen out with his club over contractual issues and has had to share his first team spot with Brazilian Diego Costa and has as a result seen his form drop. This may all point to a possible bid from Arsenal being accepted by Diego Simeone’s side.

Arsenal could well do with attacking alternatives after falling to tenth place in the Premier League following three poor displays in succession since their big North London derby victory. Limp draws with Aston Villa and Everton were followed by a home defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

Wenger has stated his intention to bring in three players in January and Lopez may well be a very wise addition to the club’s transfer window wish-list.

Tickets still available for top football matches – Reading v Arsenal tickets