Tottenham Boss Confirms Interest In Brazilian International Pair

White Hart Lane side keen on duo.

Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas says he is still an admirer of Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Willian and Internacional striker Leandro Damiao.

The Brazilian pair are thought to be long-term targets of Spurs after they failed to bring them to White Hart Lane over the summer.

Villas-Boas believes both players would be difficult acquisitions but admits he is still an admirer of the duo.

He told Lancenet: “We contacted Willian and he is one of the players in which we had an interest.

“I like his style but we could not reach a deal with Shakhtar in the summer.

“Shakhtar are a tough club to negotiate with; they don’t need the money, they can keep their players.”

Villas-Boas added of Damiao: “There are many good players here, we are happy, but we obviously follow the best players and youngsters and Leandro Damiao fits in the profile.

“Leandro was spectacular at the Olympics but there are other interesting players.

“If he is within our reach, he’ll always be in our list.”

SOURCE: Sky Sports

By making such public statements and referring specifically to individual targets it is safe to assume that Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas is very keen on this pair of Brazilians.

The White Hart Lane side were strongly linked with both players over the summer but failed to land either player and electing instead to bring in alternatives to both positions Leandro Damiao and Willian operate in.

Emmanuel Adebayor was brought in to beef up the club’s front-line and Moussa Dembele was brought in to add a goal-scoring midfield presence. Whilst Clint Dempsey was seen as an adaptable talent to help in a number of positions, though has thus far not really come close to replicating the form that saw him score goals at will with Fulham last term.

The chances of luring attacking midfielder Willian away from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January are slim to none given that the Donbass Arena side have safely negotiated a path to the last 16 of the Champions League, therefore Villas-Boas may be putting out the feelers ahead of a possible summer move for the 24 year old.

Indeed Willian’s form in Europe’s premier competition will have drawn out even more prospective suitors who will have seen the former Corinthians man more than cut it at Champions League level.

However a move to Internacional forward Leandro could perhaps come to fruition as the powerful forward may well be ready to make the move to the Premier League.

England man Jermain Defoe has been Villas-Boas’s chosen striking weapon of choice this season and the experienced marksman has repaid that faith with a solid period of form. Only recently has the Tottenham boss opted to play Adebayor alongside the pint sized front-man and as such there is less or an urgent need to add another forward into the mix.





