David Beckham Looks Set to Make Monaco Move

Move to Ligue 2 side on the cards?

David Beckham is edging closer to a Monaco move according to Sky Sports.

Betting on a move to the principality for the 37 year old England veteran has significantly shifted which has led many to believe that the former Man United and Real Madrid man is set to move to the Ligue 2 side, who are currently managed by former Blues boss Claudio Ranieri.

The former England skipper is a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy in December and is looking to find a club and may feel a move to Monaco is a very attractive prospect, despite their presence in the the French second tier.

There had been speculation about a possible move to the Far-East as well as Australia whilst a move back to AC Milan, where Beckham has spent loan spells, has also been mooted.



