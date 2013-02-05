West Ham To Delay Decision Over Permanent Move for Liverpool Striker Andy Carroll Until The Summer

Upton Park club to delay decision on signing on loan striker.

Check in to England vs Brazil

West Ham will delay making a decision over whether to sign on loan Liverpool striker Andy Carroll permanently until the end of the season.

fanatix tickets – West Ham vs Tottenham tickets are on sale from £67 for the match on February 25th at Upton Park.

It emerged at the weekend that West Ham had secured first refusal on the £35million England international as part of the season-long loan deal that brought an end to his miserable time at Anfield and to Upton Park.

There is no commitment from Carroll himself yet, and West Ham manager Sam Allardyce insisted he will not be drawn into make a decision on the future of the 24-year-old Carroll until the end of the Premier League season.

“You always want a top-class centre-forward,” Allardyce told Talksport. “I know he’s been short on goals and he’s had a disrupted season, but he’ll only get better if he’s got a settled future, whether that’s with us or not [I don’t know].

“It would be a long process though. We will have a conversation at the end of the season with Andy and Liverpool. It all depends on how he feels and what he does between now and the end of the season. It’s also about where Andy thinks his future lies. He hasn’t thought about that yet, he just wants to play as much as he can.

“There are not many of Andy Carroll’s type. The sad thing for football is that it now seems unfashionable to have a big centre-forward in your team, which really disappoints me. It excites people when you see him rise above everybody else to get the ball in the back of the net.

“I’ve known him since he was a youngster. I could see the talent that he had and that talent flourished very quickly into Liverpool paying £35million for him. It didn’t work there for whatever reason but he’s such a young man, who’s desperate to play football and do well.”

Carroll was a sensation for hometown club Newcastle United and it was his scintillating form and goals that prompted Kenny Dalglish to splash out £35million to take him to Liverpool two years ago.

He failed to live up to the hype on Merseyside and new manager Brendan Rodgers told him he had no long-term future at Liverpool and made him available for loan. He jumped at the chance to join West Ham, but his time in east London has been blighted by injuries, prior to making a goalscoring return at the weekend with the winner over Swansea City.