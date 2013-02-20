Liverpool To Make Move For Croatian Defender

Lyon centre-back wanted by Anfield club.

Liverpool are preparing a move for Croatian defender Dejan Lovren from French side Lyon but face competition for his signature from Chelsea and Everton, according to the Daily Mail.

Brendan Rodgers is on the lookout for new central defender with Jamie Carragher set to retire and Sebastian Coates told he can leave the club at the end of the season, leaving only Martin Skrtel and Daniel Agger at the club.

Martin Kelly can occupy a centre-back role when back to full fitness next season and Andre Wisdom could be utilised there, but it is the 23-year-old Lovren who Rodgers has set his sights on after he caught the eye playing against Tottenham in the Europa League last week.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Ashley Williams, who Rodgers worked with at Swansea City, and Athletic Bilbao’s Venezuelan Fernando Amorebiate, although the latter looks destined to join Arsenal.

Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton, who are likely to sell Johnny Heitinga in the summer, and Chelsea, who could lose David Luiz to Barcelona, are also understood to be in the frame to sign Lovren.

He has been capped 16-times by Croatia and has been with Ligue 1 Lyon since 2010 having joined from Dinamo Zagreb.



