Manchester United & Bayern Munich Await Robert Lewandowski Decision

Striker has decision whether his future lies at Bayern Munich or Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are waiting on a decision from transfer target Robert Lewandowski after it emerged that the striker has made a decision on his future.

Both clubs are keen to sign the 24-year-old Polish international forward, who is to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer after three years with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Lewandowski’s contract will have just 12 months to run at the end of the season and Dortmund are expected to cash in on one of their prized assets rather than lose him on a free transfer the following year.

Manchester United were understood to be favourites to secure Lewandowski’s signature until Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, who will begin a new era in the summer when Pep Guardiola takes over as manager, entered the fray.

Lewandowski’s representative Cezary Kucharski has revealed that the striker’s transfer dealings have already been decided with the player himself yet to decide when to make his announcement public.

“Robert has made his decision. Only he decides when he will make his decision public, though,” Kucharski told Polish TV. “Those who have followed Robert’s career will realise that he’s never stayed at a club for longer than two seasons. He’s already in his third season at Dortmund. Read between the lines and you’ll know what this means.”

Dortmund have made Manchester City’s Edin Dzeko their number one target to replace Lewandowski with the forward a likely departure from the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. The Serbian international made his name in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg prior to moving to the Premier League.