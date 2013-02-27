Santos Offer Much-Wanted Neymar A New Contract

Brazilian striker offered new deal despite Barcelona transfer rumours.

Brazilian sensation Neymar has been offered a new deal by Santos despite suggestions that he has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from Premier League Manchester City and Chelsea as well as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but had consistent said he would remain with Santos until after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

There were suggestions that Barcelona have won the race for his signature with a pre-contract agreement to move to the Nou Camp in 2014, and that was backed up when Barca defender and Brazilian international team-mate Dani Alves revealed that Neymar will be joining the Catalan giants.

But Santos vice-president Odilio Rodrigues has denied that Barcelona have a deal in place to sign Neymar and Brazilian club have actually begun talks over a new extended contract to stay with them.



“The club’s managing committee has already decided, we intend to extend his [Neymar’s] contract beyond 2014, we are working to make that happen,” Rodrigues is quoted by Sportinglife as telling UOL.



“We have already opened talks with Neymar’s father, who denies there is any kind of agreement [with Barcelona] and we believe him. He said Neymar will be where he is happy.



“The news from Daniel Alves isn’t anything new, Neymar is being sold every day, there is always news that he has been sold. They even say that Santos has received some money. It’s very common, but there is no negotiation between Santos and any other club.”

Neymar is expected to become the next superstar of football in the same manner as Lionel Messi, another South American who has been a sensational success at the Nou Camp. The two will become team-mates if Neymar does choose to join Barcelona at the end of next season.