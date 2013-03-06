French International Hopes to Complete Summer Deal to Join Liverpool

Valencia left-back keen on Anfield switch.

Valencia left-back Aly Cissokho is keen to complete a summer move to Premier League side Liverpool according to the Daily Express.

The former Lyon wide-man has long been linked with a move to join the Merseyside club is now keen to talk-up the possibility of a summer switch from the Mestalla to Liverpool and is quoted by this source as saying;

“Liverpool? I have never hidden that the Premier League is the league that attracts me the most,” said Cissokho.

“It’s pleasing to see my name linked to that of the Reds. They’re a great club, and not just anyone can wear that shirt.”

The experienced 25 year old has made 22 appearances in all competitions since his move to join La Liga side Valencia last August but the financially troubled side may be ready to listen to offers for the French international in order to help balance the books, a possibility that will be increased if Ernesto Valverde’s side fail to secure a Champions League berth for next term.

Valencia currently sit in fifth spot behind Malaga, who have been banned from competing in European competitions next season.

Any move for Cissokho would leave Jose Enrique’s spot at Liverpool under threat with the Spaniard being Brendan Rodger’s first choice for the left-back spot though at times being dropped by the Northern Irishman.



