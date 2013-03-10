Liverpool Target Benedikt Howedes Signs New Deal With Schalke

Schalke captain seals new contract with Bundesliga side.

Schalke’s captain Benedikt Howedes has signed a new deal with the club according to FIFA.com.

The German international had less than 16 months to run on his contract and reports in recent weeks had suggested Schalke would cash in on the player rather than risk losing the player on a free transfer.

Liverpool were rumoured to be ready to make an approach for the player as they look to add defensive reinforcements to their side this summer.

Club stalwart Jamie Carragher has announced his decision to retire at the end of the current campaign were speculation persists of the future of Slovakian defender Martin Skrtel.

But the club’s hopes of bringing in Howedes now seem to have come to an end after the player announced he has penned a new four year deal.

‘We were quick in reaching an agreement, that I wanted to stay here’, said Howedes.

‘I had always stressed that I am extremely happy here at Schalke. The club also made it clear that they wanted to keep me, so that is why we reached an agreement.

‘I am looking forward to being able to play football for Schalke for another four years. This is my home and my true love.’



