West Ham Target Borussia Dortmund Youngster

Hammers target Bundesliga striker.

West Ham United are rumoured to be interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund’s young striker, Daniel Ginczek, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season at second division side St Pauli, where he is on loan from the champions, scoring 12 times in 23 games.

He has caught the attention of a number of clubs across Europe but it is West Ham who are thought to be heading the queue. However, any move will depend on what Dortmund decide to do about his future. It’s believed that Robert Lewandowski will move on this summer, and though a replacement is likely to be brought in, Ginczek could still play a part.

The players agent said, Bjorn Etzel said; “Dortmund don’t know what they want to do yet. We will wait until later in March or even April, and then Dortmund will decide what will happen.”

The 6’2 striker has yet to play a first team game for Die Schwarzgelben having come through the ranks of their academy he was promoted to the senior side in 2010. He spent last season on loan at VfL Bochum where he bagged five goals in 29 games, and so far has six under-21 caps to his name for Germany.



