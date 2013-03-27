Branislav Ivanovic Would Welcome Jose Mourinho Chelsea Return

Defender keen to work with Portuguese boss.

Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic has urged Jose Mourinho to join him at Stamford Bridge according to Sky Sports.

The Serbian defender has insisted it would be ‘a pleasure’ to work with the Real Madrid manager should he return to the club.

Ivanovic joined Chelsea the year after Mourinho departed and would welcome the opportunity to work with Mourinho but insists the players are ignoring the speculation regarding a potential return for the ‘Special One’.

Mourinho currently remains the fans favourite to take the reins at Stamford Bridge. The club are currently drawing up a short list of potential replacements for current interim boss Rafa Benitez after the Spanish manager has endured a difficult relationship with the club’s fans.

The Stamford Bridge faithful have failed to forgive Benitez for his history with Liverpool and are keen to see the Spanish manager leave the club.

It had been suggested that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was averse to a return for Jose Mourinho as he held concerns about whether the two could maintain a professional working relationship.

Mourinho left Stamford Bridge in acrimonious circumstances with rumours swirling that the Portuguese boss was unhappy with interference in team selection from the Russian billionaire.

But reports in recent days are suggesting that a deal could be on the cards with Mourinho admitting the club will always be close to his heart.



