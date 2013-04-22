Chris Hughton Insists Ricky Van Wolfswinkel Has Signed For Norwich City

Carrow Road boss denies reports of a relegation clause.

Norwich City manager Chris Hughton has insisted that Sporting Lisbon striker Ricky Van Wolfswinkel will arrive at the club this summer according to Goal.com.

The striker looks set to sign for the Carrow Road club after agreeing a £8.5 million move.

But reports in recent days have suggested that his agent believes the deal is far from complete.

Van Wolfswinkel’s representative, Louis Laros, is thought to have claimed that the deal relies on Norwich retaining their Premier League status.

The club currently sit in 13th place but are seven points clear from the relegation zone while Wigan in 18th have a game in hand on the Canaries.

But Hughton has insisted the player will be arriving regardless of what division Norwich are playing in and revealed that he expects to see the player at Carrow Road on the first day of July.

‘Any talk of a relegation clause in the contract is not fact,’ said Hughton. ‘That is where we are and we look forward to seeing him next season.’

Hughton was less forthright on the future of Kei Kamara though. The Sierra Leone forward signed for the club on loan from Sporting Kansas City during the January transfer window but his current spell is set to expire two games before the end of the season.

Norwich will have to sign Kamara on a permanent deal should they wish to have him for the entire season but Hughton revealed no decision has yet been made regarding the player’s future.

‘We are conscious that a decision has to be made on him,’ said the Canaries boss.

‘He has made a good impact. We still have a bit of time. It’s not for a few weeks that we need to make that decision and we are putting our heads together to see what we want to do.’



