Sporting Lisbon Reject Arsenal Advances for Highly-Rated Keeper

Wenger has already had one bid rejected.

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly already turned down an offer from Arsenal for goalkeeper Rui Patricio, according to talkSPORT.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has been seeking a replacement for current number one Wojciech Szczesny who has not displayed the form that many had hoped he would whilst his deputy, Lukasz Fabianski, has also failed to take advantage of the situation and claim the spot for himself.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of top goalkeepers already, with the likes of Victor Valdes, Michel Vorm and Simon Mignolet all being considered, however, reports have suggested that Wenger has already been in touch with Sporting Lisbon over the sale of Rui Patricio.

Sources at Portuguese newspaper A Bola have claimed that the club have already turned down an offer of £8.5 million for the 25-year-old as it falls well short of their £12 million valuation.

The Portuguese international has been at Sporting for his entire career so far and has been Sporting’s first choice since 2008. He is regarded as one of the country’s hottest properties and with the club set to miss out on European football next term Arsenal are hoping to use their qualification as a major bargaining chip over the summer.