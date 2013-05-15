West Ham To Lose Strike Pair

Two key forwards on the way out.

West Ham United face finishing the season with a depleted strike force as Carlton Cole and Andy Carroll are both set to depart at the end of the season, according to The Sun.

The 29-year-old Cole looks set to leave Upton Park on a free transfer having failed to agree a new deal. The former Chelsea man rejected the terms of a new deal last season and after bagging just two goals this term it is thought that Sam Allardyce will let him leave for nothing.

Cole joined The Hammers in 2006 and has gone on to score 58 goals in nearly 250 appearances in East London, a spell that saw him become an England international in the process. He has picked up seven international caps for the national team but hasn’t been called up since 2010.

Hammers chiefs have made it known that they would like to keep Carroll, but are at an impasse in negotiations as Liverpool are hoping to command a fee of £17 million for the 24-year-old Georgie, but West Ham have insisted that they can only afford to pay £10 million.

Allardyce is also hoping to secure the signature of Vitesse Arnhem striker Wilfried Bony over the summer as a replacement for Carroll and can use that fact as a bargaining chip when negotiations resume.