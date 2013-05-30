Wolves Star Stephen Hunt Set For Premier League Return

Irish midfielder to jump up the divisions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Stephen Hunt has claimed that he will be returning to the Premier League this summer, Sky Sports reports.

The 31-year-old was part of the Wolves squad that suffered back-to-back relegations down to League One, though he believes that fact hasn’t stopped a number of bigger clubs from taking an interest and he insists that a move is imminent.

“I’ve had an offer from a club in Germany, two or three offers from Championship clubs and a couple of sniffs from Premier League clubs as well,” he said.

“So I’m going to sit tight for two or three weeks and gauge what is best before deciding on a next move which is a very important one given the age I am at.”

The former Reading man joined Wolves in 2010 from Hull City, though he is perhaps best known as the man who fractured the skull of Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, an incident that forced him to wear a protective helmet. During the aftermath of that incident, Hunt and then teammate Ibrahima Sonko were involved in a collision with Cech’s replacement, Carlo Cudicini. Hunt claimed that he received death threats from Chelsea fans after both collisions.

However, Hunt has also stated that he would be open to a return to Wolves in the near future by saying: “I do plan to do my coaching badges and hopefully become a manager when I finish playing,

“Maybe one day I can come back to Wolves in another capacity – it may be a fair way off but I wouldn’t rule it out. Stranger things have happened.”



