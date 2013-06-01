Chelsea Linked With Move to Sign £30m French Youngster

Porto set high price tag to scare of Londoners.

Portuguese giants Porto have told Chelsea that they will have to pay £3o million if the hope to land defender Eliaquim Mangala, according to talkSPORT.

The 22-year-old centre back has been the subject of much speculation over recent months and it is believed that incoming Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is set to raid his former club and make the Frenchman his first signing of his second spell in charge.

Rumour has it that Mourinho was hoping to open the talks with a bid of £15 million but the Portuguese champions rate him so highly that they have told their former manager that he will have to pay double that if he hopes to have any chance of bringing him on board at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed that Porto could be interested in starting a bidding war as both Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with a move for the French under-21 international.

However, Mangala stated earlier this week that he is in no rush to leave Porto after such a successful season, but didn’t rule out a move should an opportunity too good to turn down comes along: “To be honest, moving this season is not ideal for me, I intend to stay in Porto but you never know in football especially with big clubs involved. Paris (Saint Germain) are now spending big,” he told Sky Sports.

