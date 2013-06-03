Bursaspor Eye Permanent Anton Ferdinand Deal

Anton wanted in Turkey.

Check in to Transfer Window: Done Deal Alerts

Turkish side Bursaspor are ready to offer Anton Ferdinand a route out of QPR by offering him a permanent deal to stay at the club, according to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has been on loan with the club since January where he has wracked up eight appearances and the Green Crocodiles are hoping to tie up a long term deal for the defender.

Bursaspor originally agreed a six-month loan agreement with the west London side but the deal included a buyout option and Ferdinand has lifted the lid on his short time in Super Lig.

“Bursaspor have an option to buy me but if it’s decided I’m needed to help QPR get back up then that’s what I’ll do,” he said.

“So they expected a lot and, hopefully, I’ve been delivering.

“They are football fanatics and want to talk about the game all the time.

“The day after we beat Besiktas 3-0 I went out shopping to buy a blanket and the guy in the shop said ‘take it for free’.

“I told him I couldn’t do that but he said he would be upset if I refused because we had made him so happy with the win.

“If you’re a football fan it is something you have to see.

“Some real quality players are coming over and, of course, the sun shines a lot which is not a bad thing, is it?”



