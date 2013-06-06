Juventus Step Up Interest In Man City Striker Carlos Tevez

Italian champions preparing bid for Manchester City striker.

Juventus are ready to step up their attempts to sign Manchester City’s Carlos Tevez according to The Daily Mail.

The Italian champions are keen to make a marquee signing this summer as they look to re-establish themselves amongst the dominant forces in European football.

The Serie A giants have dominated Italian football over the last two years but were torn apart by Bayern Munich in this year’s Champions League.

The Old Lady are keen to bring in a top class striker in order to fire them to European glory. The club were strongly linked with Fiorentina’s Stevan Jovetic but the Viola are remaining firm in their £25 million valuation of the Montenegrin striker.

That has prompted Juventus to look elsewhere and the club are ready to approach City over a possible move for Tevez.

The Argentine forward has just a year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium. City are due to sit down for talks with Tevez in the coming days where either a new deal is likely to be proposed, or the club may decide to sell Tevez now instead of risking losing him for nothing next summer.

Should City decide to hold on to Tevez, Juventus are likely to turn their attention to Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Higuain.



