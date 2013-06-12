Jose Mourinho Expects Tricky Season, Predicts Tottenham & Liverpool to Be Premier League Title Contenders

Chelsea boss sees six-way title fight next season.

Returning Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes it will be harder for him to deliver the Premier League title to Stamford Bridge in his second spell in charge, as there are more teams involved in the title race now.

The Portuguese coach left the Blues in 2007 after winning two league titles, though he admits he only had Arsenal and Manchester United to contend with back then.

While the 50-year-old has had spells in Italy and Spain with Inter Milan and Real Madrid, the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham have closed the gap at the top, and he also predicts big things form Liverpool next year under Brendan Rodgers.

“It is different (now). It is harder,” he said. “In our (last) time, there were three teams. Who is first, who is second, who is third? But everyone knew it would be between us, United and Arsenal.

“In this moment, City have appeared with this fantastic economical power that helps them to go up so fast as they did.

“Tottenham had a very good period with Harry (Redknapp), reaching the fourth spot, playing Champions League, going up and up and up. Andre (Villas-Boas), last year, did a good job by keeping the team at that level and I think they have conditions to fight for the Premier League, not just a Champions League spot.

“And Liverpool, I know Brendan and I know he can do it. I don’t speak so much with him now on the phone. Last year I did, as friends, and I know his ideas, his project, and Liverpool will go up too.

“So there are six teams. Who’s going to be first, who’s going to be sixth? I don’t know, but for sure it’s the most important league in Europe and we’ll try to raise it more.”

Mourinho is expected to be given an injection of cash to spend on new signings this summer, though he has hinted strongly that he will look to promote the club’s talented young players to the first-team setup before looking to new players.

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are the main contenders for more first-team action, and it is thought that they will not be sent out on loan as initially expected.



