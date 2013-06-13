Anderlecht Striker Mbokani To Turn Back On Premier League Move

Congolese goal machine heading to Ukraine.

Anderlecht striker Dieumerci Mbokani looks set to turn his back on a move to the Premier League by joining Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev instead, Sky Sports reports.

The 27-year-old had been tipped to head to England this summer, but the Belgian side had already rejected an £8 million bid from top flight new boys Hull City, whilst West Bromwich Albion and Fulham had also been heavily interested.

However, Albion now look set to turn their attentions to Carlton Cole after he was released by West Ham, and Fulham had prioritised a new goalkeeper, bringing in Maarten Stekelenburg from Roma.

The Congolese international had previously stated his desire to play in England but is now reportedly open to playing in the Ukraine, with Kiev being the only side to match Anderlecht’s €12 million valuation.

Mbokani is currently away on international duty to play a World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso and has said that his future will become clearer once he has returned from Africa.

“I have not signed in Kiev, but can I do after my return from Congo,” said Mbokani, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for Anderlecht last season.

“I hope Anderlecht and Kiev quickly find an agreement, because I really want to go to Kiev.

“It is an ambitious club that will play much Champions League football in the coming years.”



