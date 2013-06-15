Bayern Munich Boss Pep Guardiola Plots Move To Beat Manchester United In The Race To Sign Spanish International

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Barcelona play-maker Thiago.

New Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola wants to enter the race to sign Barcelona’s young play-maker Thiago Alcantara according to the Daily Express.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the young Spaniard, who has been compared to current Barcelona star Xavi.

The 22 year old could leave the Nou Camp this summer having only played a small part in the clubs season.

Thiago is thought to want to play regularly and this is unlikely to happen at Barcelona with the club already having the likes of Xavi and Iniesta in midfield.

The midfielder release clause has also dropped to 18 million euros because he failed to play more than 60% of Barcelona’s league matches last season.

Potential suitors are starting to show their interest in Thiago and one such suitor is former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, who brought the player into Barca’s first team in 2009 and is known to see potential in Thiago.

New Manchester United boss David Moyes is also interested in the midfielder but Thiago may decide to link up with his former boss Guardiola if the Spaniard ends up bidding for him.

Barcelona will look to try and keep hold of Thiago though, as they see him having a role to play at the club in the future.