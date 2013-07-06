Man United Plan Surprise Move to Sign Brazilian Left-Back as Everton Refuse to Sell Leighton Baines to Old Trafford Club

Old Trafford side target La Liga wide-man.

Man United have set their sights on Brazilian left-back Guilherme Siqueira as Everton stick their heels in over David Moyes’s continued pursuit of Toffees defender Leighton Baines according to the Metro.

Moyes is keen to bring in a replacement for Patrice Evra, who may well be on his way back to former club Monaco, and the Scot has set his sights on Granada wide-man Siqueira who he had previously targeted during his time at Everton.

Guilherme Siqueira is by no means a household name but the La Liga full-back has impressed at Granada, helping the Andalusian minnows into the Spanish top tier and then performing consistently over the past two seasons, during which he has scored 13 goals and provided four assists.

The attack minded Brazilian holds Italian citizenship and would presumably jump at the chance of a high profile move to Man United.

Though Moyes could elect to replace Evra with Alexander Buttner, who impressed when called upon by Sir Alex Ferguson last term, it appears that the new Old Trafford boss rates former Udinese man Siqueira more highly than the Dutch international.