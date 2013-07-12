Arsenal Set to Seal £21m Move to Sign Brazilian Wonderkid In ‘Imminent’ Deal

Emirates Stadium side look set to clinch move to bring in young talent.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign highly rated Brazilian playmaker Bernard according to O Tempo.

The Brazilian source claims that the Emirates Stadium side are leading the chase for the Atletico Mineiro, ahead of Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donestk and FC Porto and are said to be days away from sealing a €25m (£21m) deal to sign the 20 year old.

The pint sized playmaker, who plays predominantly on the left side of the midfield, was part of Brazil’s Confederations Cup winning squad and considered one of the hottest prospects in South American football.

A move from the North London club is expected in 11 days and could well see Bernard become Arsene Wenger’s first major signing of the summer transfer window.

Wenger has targeted a number of high profile additions, seemingly moving in close to deals to sign the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Marouane Fellaini however a move for young talent Bernard is perhaps more in keeping with the Gunners boss’s transfer policy.

Moves to bring in further creative talents would presumably be welcomed by the Arsenal faithful though they may feel it more pressing to bring in striking additions to strengthen their attack.

The likes of Nicklas Bendtner, Marouane Chamakh and Gervinho are expected to follow the likes of Andrei Arshavin, Sebastien Squillaci, Denilson and Vito Mannone to the Arsenal exit.

Bernard has made 97 appearances for Belo Horizonte based side Atletico Mineiro, scoring 21 goals in the process.



