Liverpool Managing Director Ian Ayre Hopes to Convince Luis Suarez to Stay at Anfield

Ian Ayre has said that it is the clubs job to persuade Luis Suarez to stay at Anfield.

Check in to Transfer Window: Done Deal Alerts

Liverpool’s managing director Ian Ayre has said that he wants Luis Suarez to stay at the club amid speculation that Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to fight it out for the strikers signature, Sky Sports reports.

It is thought that Suarez wants to leave Anfield this summer to play for a club that is in the Champions League and is challenging for trophies on a regular basis.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have already had a £30 million bid turned down for the striker while Real Madrid are set to submit an offer to the Reds sometime this week.

However, Ayre hasn’t given up on keeping Suarez at Liverpool and believes that it is the clubs job to persuade the striker to stay at Anfield.

“We’d love to see Luis put on a Liverpool shirt for this season and beyond and we hope that once he gets back things will settle down,” said Ayre

“This is an ambitious young player, he’s talked in the media about wanting to play in the Champions League and all these things. It’s our job to convince Luis that this is the right place to achieve those things.”

Suarez is currently on a break following his participation in the Confederations Cup with Uruguay but he will meet up with Liverpool’s squad later this month.

The Reds have said that they will not consider any bids lower than £40 million for Suarez and as the player has three years left on his contract, the club are in rush to sell the striker.



