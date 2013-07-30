Lee Lim Saeng praises Geylang after Quarter-Final Battle

Protectors through to semis as Eagles crash out



Home United boss complimented his opponents tenacity and attacking verve, as Geylang equalised after Ismail Bin Yunos put the home side ahead on 14 minutes and pushed for a goal to get them back in the game.

Speaking after the match to the S-League he said: ” I fully respect the opponents, they worked very hard and unfortunately they lost tonight.

“They want to play good football and that’s most important for the S.League.”

The Korean also outlined the fact for players aiming to be a the peak of their physical condition, barely eating during the month of Ramadan, is far from ideal preparation.

“After the fasting, it is very difficult for us to keep to our strengths but I understand that I cannot push them and I need to respect their culture.

“They tried their best and that’s why I appreciate their efforts. I think we will play better after this fasting, but we will try our best in this next game.”

The Protectors will face Balestier Khalsa in the Semi-finals in October after the Tigers overcame Hougang United 4-1 on penalties, Global Manila and Tanjong Pagar will meet in the other semi-final, after both coming through to win their matches 5-4 on aggregate.