Atiba Hutchinson moves to Besiktas

The Turkish giants have purchased Canadian international Hutchinson from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of over £2m.

Veteran Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson has signed for Besiktas JK.

Hutchinson, who has made 64 appearances for the Canadian national team, will cost the Turkish side over £2m.

Hutchinson became a regular appearance in the PSV Eindhoven midfield over the past three years, making 80 appearances and scoring 4 goals. However, last summer’s addition of PSV and Holland legend Mark van Bommel saw Hutchinson gradually forced out of the midfield and out of position into the right-back back.

This change of position and gradual slip down the pecking order is thought to be what prompted Hutchinson’s sale.

Prior to PSV, Hutchinson scored 22 goals 139 appearances for FC Copenhagen of the Danish Superliga – an impressive feat for a defensive midfielder. In his final year at the club he was awarded Danish Superliga Player of the Year.

The four-time Danish Superliga winner has also been voted Canadian Player of the Year twice, both in 2010 and 2012, and but was left out of Canada’s 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad by then-manager Colin Miller.