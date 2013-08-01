Liverpool Agree Deal to Sell Luis Suarez, Arsenal Miss Out: Formal Announcement Imminent

Anfield side agree sale of Uruguayan.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sell want-away striker Luis Suarez according to Sports Direct News.

The Anfield side are set to bite the bullet and sell the 26 year old Uruguayan though this source claims that Suarez will not be joining Arsenal, who have failed with significant bids for the Premier League ace, but rather that the former Ajax man is set for either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Suarez has publicly stated his desire to leave Liverpool and even though he was forced to join the Merseyside club on their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia it seems the forward is still urging his employers to allow him to leave this summer.

Brendan Rodgers would be loathed to lose arguably his most important player but Liverpool may feel that any move to keep Suarez would be essentially a pointless exercise and as such seem ready to cash in on their star striker as soon as possible, presumably so as to give the Northern Irish boss time to bring in an adequate replacement.

Though perhaps given Rodgers can call upon Daniel Sturridge, who had an excellent second half of 2012/13 following his January move to Liverpool, as well as the likes of Fabio Borini and new signings Iago Aspas and Luis Alberto, thus at a push negating the need to bring in another forward, leaving any funds from a Suarez sale free for use to strengthen other areas of the club’s squad.

Real Madrid’s interest in Suarez is not new but given that Carlo Ancelotti has seen his side bring in big money additions in the form of Isco and Asier Illarramendi whilst also being in hot pursuit of Gareth Bale, begging the question as to whether the Bernabeu side can afford another huge outlay.

Bayern Munich could be a more likely destination for Luis Suarez given that Pep Guardiola has sold Mario Gomez to Fiorentina and one would imagine the pull of joining the reigning Champions League and Bundesliga champions, under the guidance of the former Barcelona boss, would tempt the Liverpool man.



