Inter Milan Land Uruguayan Starlet Diego Laxalt

Italian giants secure midfielder’s signature.

Check in to Transfer Window: Done Deal Alerts

Serie A giants Inter Milan have moved quickly to secure the signature of young Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt from Defensor Sporting, Sky Sports reports.

The 20-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a five year deal at the San Siro for an fee believed to be in the region of £2 million.

Laxalt took part in all seven of Uruguay’s games in the Under-20 World Cup earlier this summer that saw them finish as runners up to France, losing in a heartbreaking penalty shoot out.

His arrival signals the continuation of the rebuilding project that is being undertaken at Inter following a disappointing ninth placed finish – their worst campaign since 1994, and that unwanted record cost coach Andrea Stramaccioni at the end of the season.

Stramaccioni’s replacement Walter Mazzarri has reinforced his squad with Mauro Icardi and Ishak Belfodil from Sampdoria and Parma respectively prior to Laxalt’s arrival, and they will no doubt seek to a more players as the transfer deadline draws near.

However, Laxalt is lacking in first team experience, having only made his debut for Sporting last September before going to make just 15 appearances for the season, scoring one goal. He also partook in the 2013 South American Youth Championships with his country.