Steven Gerrard Hopeful of Persuading Luis Suarez To Stay At Liverpool

England midfielder praises ‘best player I’ve ever played with’.

Check in to Swansea City vs Manchester United

Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has urged his Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez to remain at Anfield according to The Telegraph.

Speculation regarding Suarez’s future has been rife this summer after the player publically declared his desire to leave the club.

The Uruguayan international initially claimed he wanted to get away from the English press but he has since changed his story to being motivated by a desire to play in the Champions League following interest from Arsenal.

But club stalwart Gerrard has urged Suarez to stay loyal to the Merseyside club and help them return back into Europe’s elite club competition.

Gerrard called on the club to make two top class signings in order to push them on into the top four and to persuade Suarez of the side’s ambition.

The England star went on to question how much of a step up a move to Arsenal would be.

The Gunners are currently favourites to sign Suarez after meeting a minimum fee release clause in the player’s contracts.

But negotiations continue to stall after Liverpool claimed that they were only obliged to consider the offer and were not required to accept it.

Suarez disputes Liverpool’s position, which could lead to prolonged legal wrangling over the coming weeks as the parties try to resolve the situation.



