Premier League Clubs Eye Vitesse Arnhem Striker Mike Havenaar

Bony’s former striker partner attracting interest.

A number of Premier League sides are reportedly taking a closer look at Vitesse Arnhem striker Mike Havenaar, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old bagged 11 goals in the Eredivise last term alongside Swansea City new boy Wilfried Bony and the club’s technical director Ted van Leeuwen has claimed a number of sides have already shown an interest.

Born in Japan to Dutch parents, he has opted to play for the country of his birth and has recently began to establish himself in the Japanese national side for whom he has already collected 15 caps, and now his form in helping Vitesse climb the Eredivisie table last term has caught the eye of a number of top flight English clubs.

“There have been a couple of agents who contacted us,” he told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“They told us they were working for English clubs. I have told them they could send in a mail or fax on the writing paper of that specific club. After it I haven’t heard anything more.

“Mike is a member of the national team of Japan. It’s logical that clubs are interested.

“Is he for sale? Everyone is, but we don’t want to see him going.

“However, the market is still open for another month and we also have other options to fill in.”



