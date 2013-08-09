Herbert Explains New Wellington Phoenix Role

National Coach Ricki Herbert has returned to his former employers in an additional capacity.

Herbert, a former manager at Wellington Phoenix will combine his new role as Technical Football advisor to the board at the country’s only professional club, in addition to his National duties.

The role makes perfect sense for Hebert with their being a certain overlap between the two positions, the main one being anyone spotted at Phoenix could be fast-tracked into the national side.

Speaking to Stuff.co.nz Herbert explained his new role: “‘i’m working with Rob Morrison ( Phoenix Chairman), one on one, and looking at building the depth and strength of the club as far as the youth is concerned, around New Zealand.

“We’re creating a more visible pathway for young players. That can happen in a number of places around the country so I’m quite excited about it really. Over the next month or so we should have some outcomes leading from that.”

He also mentioned how he would be working informally with currrent Phoenix Coach Ernie Merrick to ensure New Zealand’s footballing interests are best served.

“I have caught up with Ernie and we had a great conversation the other day.He’s fully aware of what’s happening and obviously given his position at the club now, we’ll continue that relationship. It’s in all our best interests to be talking through it so it’s good.”