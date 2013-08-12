Hugo Lloris: I Just Want Gareth Bale To Be Happy

Spurs ‘keeper just wants star man to make the right move for himself.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said that he just wants star forward Gareth Bale to be happy as he understands that the 24-year-old is in a difficult situation, the Mirror reports.

And the French international has insisted that Bale’s transfer saga has nothing to do with the rest of the squad and they will carry on into this weekend’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace with the same amount of professionalism as they would any other game.

“Me, I just want him to be happy,” Lloris told L’Equipe when asked if he wanted the Real Madrid target to stay.

“After that, it is nothing to do with us.

“A player, whoever they may be, belongs to a club, an institution. In this situation, it is necessary that everyone finds an agreement.

Lloris endured a tough start to his own Spurs career having found himself as the side’s number two when he signed on from Lyon, where he also had a fairly protracted exit, something that allows him sympathise with the Welshman.

“It’s a difficult situation. Firstly for the player because in this kind of situation, you lose a lot of energy.

“It’s not easy to plan for the coming season. But we players ignore it.

“We prepare the best we can for the start of the championship next Sunday against Crystal Palace.”



