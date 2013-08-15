Liverpool Captain Steve Gerrard Lavishes Praise on His ‘Hero’ Kenny Dalglish

Englishman still happy to get one over on the Scots though.

Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard has lavished praise on former Reds head coach Kenny Dalglish following the Three Lions’ friendly international win over Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, reports the Daily Mail.

The midfield player spoke fondly of the advice the legendary one-time Liverpool playmaker used to offer him in the past, before also reflecting on the brief time the pair had working together at Anfield when Dalglish returned to manage the club for a second spell two years ago.

“Kenny has always been great with me,” said Gerrard in his pre-match press conference ahead of the contests against the Scots.

“Before he was manager at Liverpool, he was always looking out for me and giving me the right advice.

“It was a dream come true to work with him closely when he became manager. It’s a shame he had to leave, but he led us to two good finals.

“We got on really well then and we still do. I spoke to him just last week and I’m sure I’ll get a text message tomorrow. He is a hero of mine, simple as that.”

Dalglish made a dramatic and unexpected comeback as boss of Liverpool following the sacking of Roy Hodgson in January 2011, with the Glaswegian initially replacing the now England manager only on a temporary basis until the end of that season.

However, the 62-year-old impressed so much in his first six months at Anfield that the club’s American owners, the Fenway Sports Group, decided to offer him the role on a full-time basis in May 2011, with Dalglish agreeing a three-year deal.

But despite leading the Reds to two domestic cup finals in his first full campaign back in charge on Merseyside, including winning the club’s first trophy for six years, Dalglish was sacked in May 2012 due to a disappointing finish in the Premier League.



